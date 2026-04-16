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Previous
Photo 4550
Black Grouse at Glen Tanar
The most handsome of birds, and he knows it! This is the final post from my exciting morning in the hide on Monday! I've managed to whittle 700+ photos down to 60, so I think I've done well.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
13th April 2026 5:36am
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Diana
ace
Lovely capture and details, such a great looking bird. You did very well with your culling, I battle with that and end up posting too many ;-)
April 16th, 2026
Babs
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He does look pleased with himself doesn't he and he has his eye on you too.
April 16th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Wonderful portrait!
April 16th, 2026
Jennifer Eurell
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Grouse with attitude, I'd say.
April 16th, 2026
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