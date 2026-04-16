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Black Grouse at Glen Tanar by jamibann
Photo 4550

Black Grouse at Glen Tanar

The most handsome of birds, and he knows it! This is the final post from my exciting morning in the hide on Monday! I've managed to whittle 700+ photos down to 60, so I think I've done well.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture and details, such a great looking bird. You did very well with your culling, I battle with that and end up posting too many ;-)
April 16th, 2026  
Babs ace
He does look pleased with himself doesn't he and he has his eye on you too.
April 16th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wonderful portrait!
April 16th, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Grouse with attitude, I'd say.
April 16th, 2026  
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