Braeview

I went for a walk on Tuesday, to check out and 'measure' the distance to see if it would be suitable for a future Monday walk which I will be leading. It is. :-)



The walk starts off in Braemar and passes by this little cottage, Braeview, which is nestled above the village below Morrone - Braemar's Corbett. We used to spend all of our weekends and holidays at this cottage as dad had the right of use in the seventies. He didn't pay any rent to the Estate, but did do a lot of work on the property to make it habitable. We loved it up there, and so did he. Our Alsatian dog, Dileas (Gaelic for Faithfull) is buried up there. Funnily enough when dad talks about the past, he always talks of Braeview, even though he never owned it, and has never lived there permanently. It's still a spot I love, and I'm happy to see that it's recently been bought by a local and will be tastefully brought back to life.



This is also where Nan Shepherd (1893-1981) used to spend her holidays when visiting the Braemar area. Nan was a lecturer in English, but also a keen mountaineer, author and member of Deeside Field Club. She wrote several books, including The Living Mountain - a fine book written on nature and landscape, which has gained much interest these days.