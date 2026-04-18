The Early Bird ...

finds the deer's antler!



John and I had an early round of golf today in Braemar. It was so cold to start with, the wind guzzling down the valley from the ski slopes at the Cairnwell, but as the day went on we warmed and enjoyed our game. To my delight, I found this perfect deer's antler at the side on the 15th green. That made my day.



I took it home and laid it on the bench under the car port at our back door, and took a photo to send to the kids. I liked all the shades of brown in the snapshot, so thought I'd post it today.



In case you're wondering - the little brown button like things on the windowsill are metal weights that John's dad used to use for weighting down plans on his desk - he was an architect. John uses them for holding down the sheets of newspaper when he's gutting his fish on the bench! And the wood for the bench came from my dad's place - it's a massive slice of larch that came from Invercauld estate that dad had stored above his garage for years, unused. We thought we'd put it to good use!



So many memories and stories in one little image. 😃