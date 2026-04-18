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The Early Bird ... by jamibann
Photo 4552

The Early Bird ...

finds the deer's antler!

John and I had an early round of golf today in Braemar. It was so cold to start with, the wind guzzling down the valley from the ski slopes at the Cairnwell, but as the day went on we warmed and enjoyed our game. To my delight, I found this perfect deer's antler at the side on the 15th green. That made my day.

I took it home and laid it on the bench under the car port at our back door, and took a photo to send to the kids. I liked all the shades of brown in the snapshot, so thought I'd post it today.

In case you're wondering - the little brown button like things on the windowsill are metal weights that John's dad used to use for weighting down plans on his desk - he was an architect. John uses them for holding down the sheets of newspaper when he's gutting his fish on the bench! And the wood for the bench came from my dad's place - it's a massive slice of larch that came from Invercauld estate that dad had stored above his garage for years, unused. We thought we'd put it to good use!

So many memories and stories in one little image. 😃
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Lesley ace
It’s beautiful. A really lovely find.
April 18th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
interesting
April 18th, 2026  
Julie Duncan ace
Cool! I'm always on the lookout, but have only found a couple of small ones in my lifetime.
April 18th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Everything is so interesting in this photo. I so enjoy having “things” that bring back memories of family, friends, events in my life.
April 18th, 2026  
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