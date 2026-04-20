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Previous
Photo 4554
Woodland Forget-Me-Nots
I turned to the back garden for inspiration on this rainy Monday and found a very co-operative little plant climbing its way up the front of the compost bin.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Photo Details
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12
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3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
20th April 2026 12:53pm
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Beverley
ace
forget-me-nots are such a traditional beauty.
April 20th, 2026
John Falconer
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Especially nice with the water drops
April 20th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Lovely
April 20th, 2026
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