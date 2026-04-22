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Previous
Photo 4556
The Only Way is Up!
I've posted this wooden sign half way up Craigendarroch before - although a few years back. I love it. It's so much simpler than all the fancy new signs giving a zillion options and distances. Just Top or Round. Simples. But what did I do?
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Issi Bannerman
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@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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5
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365
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iPhone 17
Taken
21st April 2026 3:10pm
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Diana
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Lovely old textures. Knowing you, probably the top, I guess we will find out tomorrow ;-)
April 22nd, 2026
Beverley
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it sits there beautifully in the trees...
April 22nd, 2026
Wylie
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Nice and simple. If you know what 'round' is :)
April 22nd, 2026
JackieR
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Under???
April 22nd, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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No need to guess which way you went
April 22nd, 2026
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