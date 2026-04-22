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The Only Way is Up! by jamibann
Photo 4556

The Only Way is Up!

I've posted this wooden sign half way up Craigendarroch before - although a few years back. I love it. It's so much simpler than all the fancy new signs giving a zillion options and distances. Just Top or Round. Simples. But what did I do?
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Diana ace
Lovely old textures. Knowing you, probably the top, I guess we will find out tomorrow ;-)
April 22nd, 2026  
Beverley ace
it sits there beautifully in the trees...
April 22nd, 2026  
Wylie ace
Nice and simple. If you know what 'round' is :)
April 22nd, 2026  
JackieR ace
Under???
April 22nd, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
No need to guess which way you went
April 22nd, 2026  
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