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Previous
Photo 4559
D & J at the Honka Hut
We stopped at the Honka Hut for a seat on Thursday. It was gifted by the people of Finland to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip on the occasion of their 25th Wedding Anniversary.
I liked D's relaxed look and the way J was tipping her sunglasses - just about to remove them.
Chasing my tail again - off to Aberdeen for the day.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Issi Bannerman
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@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
23rd April 2026 10:29am
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eDorre
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Grand portrait shot. Such direct smiles
April 25th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Nice smiles
April 25th, 2026
Diana
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Fabulous portrait of this lovely looking happy couple
April 25th, 2026
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