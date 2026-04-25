Previous
D & J at the Honka Hut by jamibann
Photo 4559

D & J at the Honka Hut

We stopped at the Honka Hut for a seat on Thursday. It was gifted by the people of Finland to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip on the occasion of their 25th Wedding Anniversary.

I liked D's relaxed look and the way J was tipping her sunglasses - just about to remove them.

Chasing my tail again - off to Aberdeen for the day.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Grand portrait shot. Such direct smiles
April 25th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Nice smiles
April 25th, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous portrait of this lovely looking happy couple
April 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact