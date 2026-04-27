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Previous
Photo 4561
Nuart - James Klinge
I liked the simplicity of this piece of street art by James Klinge, an artist from Glasgow, and somehow the railings on the stairs set it off nicely.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
25th April 2026 9:01am
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eDorre
ace
So much to see. Love the textures
April 27th, 2026
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