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Nuart - James Klinge by jamibann
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Nuart - James Klinge

I liked the simplicity of this piece of street art by James Klinge, an artist from Glasgow, and somehow the railings on the stairs set it off nicely.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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eDorre ace
So much to see. Love the textures
April 27th, 2026  
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