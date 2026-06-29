Newbrig

Nothing new about this bridge, as you can see, but what a stunning setting! We crossed it on our way up our Corbett of the Day, Beinn Mheadhonach, and I snapped this shot as we ascended away from the bridge. Shame I hadn't asked John to stay behind to add a bit of interest to the image. No. 69 now in the bag and as is often the case, another story to tell.



As we sat on the Corbett summit at noon having our lunchtime sandwich, JB had a brainwave - why didn't we extend our walk over Beinn Dearg (a Munro we'd done about 5 years ago), rather than do the planned 'up and back'. 'We'd have plenty time'. He said. Reality checker (me) whilst not particularly in favour of the idea (I don't like a change of plan on the hill), looked at the map and decided, it was probably do-able, the only issue was a 5.30 pm meet for supper in Blair Atholl with a couple of friends walking a nearby hill. So, we set off, just as the wind got up. We battled our way, off path, down and up a couple of small hills on the way and made it to the top of Beinn Dearg by 2.15 pm. Quick photo, no stop, head on down. We'd forgotten about the rocky top, the zig-zaggy path, and of course the wind was howling in our faces. The walk down took a lot more time than anticipated and so by 3 pm we'd made it down with only the traverse back across to meet with our original walking track - a mere 10-12 km. So we kept on walking ... picking it up to speed walking, on a vaguely downhill track with occasional inclines, feet not at all happy with this increase in pace at the 11th hour. But, we walked into the car park at exactly 5pm. Quick change and managed to be in the restaurant by 5.15 - a little ahead of schedule, the Corbett in the bag, the Munro done and 32.5 km covered with significant elevation gain. John has a lot to answer for. It was meant to be an easy day - 22 km and one Corbett. Ah well, a lovely meal at The Loft in Blair Atholl with our friends and a good appetite!