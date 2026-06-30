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Queen Victoria and John Brown by jamibann
Photo 4625

Queen Victoria and John Brown

We stopped in by the Queen's View Visitor Centre at Loch Tummel on our way to Edinburgh yesterday. I loved this fun piece of art work on the wall encompassing the royal mail box.

Later today we're attending (along with lots of others) the Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Looking forward to seeing what it's all about, but it's looking a little wet, which is a shame.

I remember, many, many years ago, probably in the seventies, mum and dad being invited. Mum was sitting having her hair done at the hairdressers - who asked her if she was going anywhere special. She told them she was going to the Royal Garden Party. Someone else in the salon piped up - 'oh, I thought that was last weekend'! It was. Mum and dad had got the wrong weekend. Not sure whose fault that was, but it was rather embarrassing for them both!!!
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
That is fabulous art and such a funny story!
June 30th, 2026  
julia ace
You may have to borrow the umbrella..
Oh your poor Mum missing out on a lovely occasion.. She would be chuffed that you get to go.. Have you got the right date.
June 30th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Enjoy the garden party! Love the wall art!
June 30th, 2026  
Babs ace
Fabulous artwork. Your poor Mum must have been devastated to have missed the garden party. So glad you you are able to attend all these years later though. Hope you have got the correct day ha ha
June 30th, 2026  
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