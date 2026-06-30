Queen Victoria and John Brown

We stopped in by the Queen's View Visitor Centre at Loch Tummel on our way to Edinburgh yesterday. I loved this fun piece of art work on the wall encompassing the royal mail box.



Later today we're attending (along with lots of others) the Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Looking forward to seeing what it's all about, but it's looking a little wet, which is a shame.



I remember, many, many years ago, probably in the seventies, mum and dad being invited. Mum was sitting having her hair done at the hairdressers - who asked her if she was going anywhere special. She told them she was going to the Royal Garden Party. Someone else in the salon piped up - 'oh, I thought that was last weekend'! It was. Mum and dad had got the wrong weekend. Not sure whose fault that was, but it was rather embarrassing for them both!!!