Holyrood Garden Party

This gives a little flavour of the Garden Party at Holyrood Palace yesterday. Small cameras were allowed, so I took my wee Canon G7 which decided not to function (grr), so I was left with my iPhone. The weather wasn't bad, despite the forecast - occasional rain showers and very mild. No wind! We had a lovely afternoon wandering the grounds of the Palace and watching people go by. The tea and small bites were quite exceptional and the whole experience was a real treat. Do note the sharp shooters on the roof of the Palace. Not required, fortunately!



Welcome to July - already!