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Holyrood Garden Party by jamibann
Photo 4626

Holyrood Garden Party

This gives a little flavour of the Garden Party at Holyrood Palace yesterday. Small cameras were allowed, so I took my wee Canon G7 which decided not to function (grr), so I was left with my iPhone. The weather wasn't bad, despite the forecast - occasional rain showers and very mild. No wind! We had a lovely afternoon wandering the grounds of the Palace and watching people go by. The tea and small bites were quite exceptional and the whole experience was a real treat. Do note the sharp shooters on the roof of the Palace. Not required, fortunately!

Welcome to July - already!
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Looks like a lovely gathering
July 1st, 2026  
Andy Oz ace
Snipers there for people who brought SLRs, probably...

What a fantastic experience! 😀
July 1st, 2026  
JackieR ace
Which Royal was there?
July 1st, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond According to the news it was Charles, Camilla, Anne and Edward
July 1st, 2026  
Brigette ace
Wonderful
July 1st, 2026  
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