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Lacy Phacelia by jamibann
Photo 4627

Lacy Phacelia

On Tuesday morning, before the Garden Party, we went for a walk around the Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh, where we'd never been. We had a lovely stroll and these were in the wild section of the garden. They are seemingly also known as Fiddleneck because of the curl on the flower. I thought they were beautiful, and had never seen them before.

Back to catching up again. Wash done. Golf yesterday afternoon, Line Dancing party in the evening. Golf again today (in the rain and wind by the looks of things) and tomorrow Bella (our son's GF) arrives with Alexander (our son) arriving in hot pursuit on Saturday morning from Taiwan.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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