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Previous
Photo 4628
Strathtummel Post Office
This building was a 2-minute walk from our hotel at Strathtummel when we were there at the weekend. I loved the contrast between the old Post Office building and the relatively modern red Post Box.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Issi Bannerman
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@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Photo Details
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8
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5
Fav's
3
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
29th June 2026 6:40am
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
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Very cool, I would have been drawn to this too!
July 3rd, 2026
Diana
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What a fabulous find and shot, such amazing textures and contrasts!
July 3rd, 2026
Renee Salamon
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Fabulous old historic building. Not open for business then!
July 3rd, 2026
Suzanne
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I love the name, too!
July 3rd, 2026
Jennifer Eurell
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Very rustic.
July 3rd, 2026
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