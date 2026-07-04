Funny Old Day

Yesterday was a funny old day. I visited dad in the morning - he was ok, but really difficult to connect with and visibly tired of everything. We had a video call with brother Steve as usual, but today's was different as Steve is sitting at Papworth hospital waiting on news of an operation he will likely have today. He'd had some minor chest pain about 4 months ago, nothing much else. GP thought he should get further checks, and after finally getting that appointment, it turns out he has significant blockage in the coronary artery. So, he's been kept in hospital and is waiting to know if a stent will do the trick or if he has to have a by-pass. He's understandably feeling a tad nervous. This is a photo my SIL in law sent me and I thought it was quite poignant. He's sitting reading, but probably not really concentrating on his book. He'll know today what the procedure will be, so keeping everything crossed for him. He's been lucky though - it sounds as if, at 61, he was a heart attack waiting to happen.



In the afternoon I visited a friend who has terminal cancer. She's doing really and apart from being tearful she's handling the whole thing really well and has already gone beyond the 18-month sentence she was given.



After that, things were happier. I picked up dear Bella at the train station in Aberdeen and we had a nice supper at Millers in the evening in Ballater.