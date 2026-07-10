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Sunset Bowls by jamibann
Photo 4635

Sunset Bowls

We had a lovely evening with the 'kids' on Wednesday. They suggested we had a game of lawn bowls - something we'd never done! I did however have a set of 4 beautiful wooden bowls in the garage which had belonged to my grandad. So, we booked a session at the village bowling green and had a lovely time. Oldies against the youngsters. The oldies won! Woo Hoo. It was such a lovely evening with the low sun coming in through the trees. I only had my iPhone with me, but wanted to record the image of the bowling green scattered with sunshine and bowls.

John is heading off today to visit a very sick friend (from Edinburgh University days) in Truro. Everyone is still reeling with the news of his friend's terminal diagnosis - he's only 65. It won't be a pleasant weekend, but John feels he would regret not going. You never do know what is around the corner - this was a real shocker. We've had a fair bit of bad health news of late, so let's hope this is the last of it for a while.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Issi Bannerman

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@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful setting, the light is gorgeous.

Here, we call it "old man's marbles" and had a few friends who played. Sadly, they are no longer amongst us.

It seems like a good decision for John to visit his friend; sad as it is, it sometimes goes too fast. Good luck with the visit, hope it is not too painful.
July 10th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Great shot with lovely evening feel! Sorry to hear about your friend! Take care!
July 10th, 2026  
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