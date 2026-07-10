Sunset Bowls

We had a lovely evening with the 'kids' on Wednesday. They suggested we had a game of lawn bowls - something we'd never done! I did however have a set of 4 beautiful wooden bowls in the garage which had belonged to my grandad. So, we booked a session at the village bowling green and had a lovely time. Oldies against the youngsters. The oldies won! Woo Hoo. It was such a lovely evening with the low sun coming in through the trees. I only had my iPhone with me, but wanted to record the image of the bowling green scattered with sunshine and bowls.



John is heading off today to visit a very sick friend (from Edinburgh University days) in Truro. Everyone is still reeling with the news of his friend's terminal diagnosis - he's only 65. It won't be a pleasant weekend, but John feels he would regret not going. You never do know what is around the corner - this was a real shocker. We've had a fair bit of bad health news of late, so let's hope this is the last of it for a while.