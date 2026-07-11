Lunch in the Garden with dad

We brought dad out to have lunch with us in the garden on Thursday as it was such a lovely day. Despite him telling us he'd never been to our house before and not remembering he had any grandchildren, we had a lovely moment together - just involving a light lunch and a NA beer. Afterwards we managed to steer the conversation towards his school days and he fairly brightened up once he got onto comfortable territory.



John now in Truro, but his friend doesn't want to have any visitors. He'll see the rest of his family today though. Very tough times for them all. I think the suddenness of it all is the worst thing.



Two friends' birthdays today. Happy birthday to them!