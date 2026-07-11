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Lunch in the Garden with dad by jamibann
Photo 4636

Lunch in the Garden with dad

We brought dad out to have lunch with us in the garden on Thursday as it was such a lovely day. Despite him telling us he'd never been to our house before and not remembering he had any grandchildren, we had a lovely moment together - just involving a light lunch and a NA beer. Afterwards we managed to steer the conversation towards his school days and he fairly brightened up once he got onto comfortable territory.

John now in Truro, but his friend doesn't want to have any visitors. He'll see the rest of his family today though. Very tough times for them all. I think the suddenness of it all is the worst thing.

Two friends' birthdays today. Happy birthday to them!
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Diana ace
I love this wonderful shot, you dad still has that sparkle in his eyes! So interesting to read your lovely narrative, it brings back memories of my parents in their 90's.

How awful that John cannot say goodbye to his old friend, he must be feeling so helpless and sad. At least he can see the family and offer some comforting words, as that is all one can do.
July 11th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Great portrait of your dad and perfect in black & white, reflecting on then and now. Celebrating every moment is my mantra.
July 11th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
This is a great memory shot to cherish!
July 11th, 2026  
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