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Previous
Photo 4637
These Two!
Messing around outside our house on Thursday. I thought it was a good moment to get a photo of them. They've been together for so long - we're always waiting for an announcement, but they play their cards very close to the chest!
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Issi Bannerman
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@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
9th July 2026 1:08pm
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JackieR
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A lovely portrait of them, look at that fabulous eye contact and smiles!!!
July 12th, 2026
julia
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They look happy.. It will sneak up when you least expect it.
July 12th, 2026
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