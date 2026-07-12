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These Two! by jamibann
Photo 4637

These Two!

Messing around outside our house on Thursday. I thought it was a good moment to get a photo of them. They've been together for so long - we're always waiting for an announcement, but they play their cards very close to the chest!

12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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JackieR ace
A lovely portrait of them, look at that fabulous eye contact and smiles!!!
July 12th, 2026  
julia ace
They look happy.. It will sneak up when you least expect it.
July 12th, 2026  
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