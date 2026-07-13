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Pilates in Ballater! by jamibann
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Pilates in Ballater!

I do a Zoom Pilates class on a Friday morning and as it was a lovely day, I decided to do it outdoors - for once, and the kids wanted to join me! John took this cheeky shot from out bedroom window of us waiting for the class to begin.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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