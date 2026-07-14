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Bee Beetle by jamibann
Photo 4639

Bee Beetle

A new insect for me. I spotted it on the cosmos the other day and went to have a closer look. I had no idea this insect existed. The fact that they resemble a hairy plump bee, has given them their common name. So there you go!
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Such a fabulous photo! I’ve never heard of these before either
July 14th, 2026  
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