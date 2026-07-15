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Bloom & Wild by jamibann
Photo 4640

Bloom & Wild

I liked the way the sun was shining on the kitchen table and this plant yesterday afternoon.

I received this Chili Pepper plant for my birthday. It sat in a cardboard flat pack box, under our carport for about 5 days and was only opened and unpacked when I got back from our trip to Wales. Contents of the pack were : one flat chili plant, one pack soil, one pack moss, one flat cork plastic lined pot. I followed the instructions, and 3 weeks laterI have a beautiful plant with two red chilis and two green ones coming away nicely. So very clever. I've received Bloom & Wild flowers before, but never a live one. Highly recommend - a beautiful gift which looks lovely in the kitchen, and will provide my chili needs for a good while. Thank you to my friend Alison for sending this to me.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Boxplayer ace
Excellent gift
July 15th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a novel gift, how lovely.
July 15th, 2026  
Diana ace
It looks beautiful in the light, a fabulous gift and shot.
July 15th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wow, such a good idea!
July 15th, 2026  
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