Bloom & Wild

I liked the way the sun was shining on the kitchen table and this plant yesterday afternoon.



I received this Chili Pepper plant for my birthday. It sat in a cardboard flat pack box, under our carport for about 5 days and was only opened and unpacked when I got back from our trip to Wales. Contents of the pack were : one flat chili plant, one pack soil, one pack moss, one flat cork plastic lined pot. I followed the instructions, and 3 weeks laterI have a beautiful plant with two red chilis and two green ones coming away nicely. So very clever. I've received Bloom & Wild flowers before, but never a live one. Highly recommend - a beautiful gift which looks lovely in the kitchen, and will provide my chili needs for a good while. Thank you to my friend Alison for sending this to me.