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Worth the Customs Cost! by jamibann
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Worth the Customs Cost!

You may recall a few weeks back I had to pay over £30 customs duty to receive a gift from our son in Taiwan. Well, this is it. A little pottery bowl, with a little clay dome (with holes in it) which sits inside the bowl and allows you to push the stems of flowers into it - you can then put water in the bowl and the flowers remain nicely arranged. I tried it out yesterday for the first time as I had sprigs of lavender which I'd removed from the bush when cutting out the dead stems. So, I used those, some small dianthus/carnations and sprigs of heather to make up my little display. Very happy with it, and if I don't want to use it for flowers, the bowl itself is a lovely decoration.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Diana ace
What a wonderful looking and practical vase. Beautiful flowers and light
July 17th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
That’s really lovely
July 17th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Isn't that pretty!
July 17th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
It is very pretty . lovely light too
July 17th, 2026  
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