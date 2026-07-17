Worth the Customs Cost!

You may recall a few weeks back I had to pay over £30 customs duty to receive a gift from our son in Taiwan. Well, this is it. A little pottery bowl, with a little clay dome (with holes in it) which sits inside the bowl and allows you to push the stems of flowers into it - you can then put water in the bowl and the flowers remain nicely arranged. I tried it out yesterday for the first time as I had sprigs of lavender which I'd removed from the bush when cutting out the dead stems. So, I used those, some small dianthus/carnations and sprigs of heather to make up my little display. Very happy with it, and if I don't want to use it for flowers, the bowl itself is a lovely decoration.