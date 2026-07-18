Ladies' Outing!

Yesterday was a long day - our ladies' golf outing to Brechin. Bus departed Ballater at 8am and we got back at 8pm. It was a lovely day though and our fun theme was 'Strictly Come Golfing' - so we had to sparkle. This photo (not mine) was taken at our club before leaving - me and our Lady Captain, all blinged up. There were lots of lovely comments in Brechin, and there were some great ideas and outfits. Didn't make me play any better though! Off to Strontian today - the hills are calling and I must go! 😏