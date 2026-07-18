Previous
Ladies' Outing! by jamibann
Photo 4643

Ladies' Outing!

Yesterday was a long day - our ladies' golf outing to Brechin. Bus departed Ballater at 8am and we got back at 8pm. It was a lovely day though and our fun theme was 'Strictly Come Golfing' - so we had to sparkle. This photo (not mine) was taken at our club before leaving - me and our Lady Captain, all blinged up. There were lots of lovely comments in Brechin, and there were some great ideas and outfits. Didn't make me play any better though! Off to Strontian today - the hills are calling and I must go! 😏
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1272% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact