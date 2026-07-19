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Stob Coire a'Chearcaill - Corbett No. 70 by jamibann
Photo 4644

Stob Coire a'Chearcaill - Corbett No. 70

We drove west yesterday morning, heading for Strontian on Loch Sunart. We stopped about half an hour from our hotel to climb our 70th Corbett, having our pack lunch after about an hour's walking. It was a warm, clear, pleasant day affording us views all around. The best thing though was to see Ben Nevis so clearly - it's not often that the top is free of cloud. We had our afternoon coffee on top of our Corbett looking over towards the Ben (and Fort William), reminiscing about the day we climbed it, via the CMD arête, in September 2024.

A long walk planned for today, taking in two Corbetts. Weather still looking fair, so fingers crossed it stays that way.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wow, such an amazing view!
July 19th, 2026  
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