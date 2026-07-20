The Bracken was high!

Yesterday's walk, as expected, was tough! Steep with swathes of deep bracken to negotiate at the bottom of the first hill, blending into knee deep grass, blending into ankle deep moss. Not unpleasant, but makes for difficult walking. Oh, and it was pretty pathless. We had to climb a Fiona (Beinn Na Cille) to get to the first Corbett, dropping down significantly before re-ascending to the top of No. 71, Fuar Bheinn. Less of a drop down and ascent got us to the top of Creach Bheinn, our 2nd Corbett. After that the going got easier, and we even found some path on the descending ridge. A sting in the tail, at the end was the steep descent to the car, in knee-deep grass again. A fabulous day on the hill though, in beautiful weather, with enough breeze to keep us cool. We enjoyed a cool beer back at the hotel and had dinner in a different hotel, only a 15 minute walk from ours (Kilcamb Lodge) - very nice it was too.