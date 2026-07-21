Beinn Repisol

Yesterday's walk was a breeze compared to the previous day ... same distance, less elevation, more on path, easier terrain, and less steep. A decent walk though, taking in Beinn Repisol, Corbett no. 73, which we decided to do as an A-B. So, we drove up to the start point at Repisole Holiday Homes and finished up in Strontian, at our hotel.



This photo is taken just as we hit the woodland section of the walk after walking on The Coffin Road - an ancient miner's track which was used to move people, goods, and also the deceased through the hills for burial on St. Finnan's Isle on Loch Shiel. It connects Loch Sunart with the old Corranatee Lead Mines. It was fascinating to walk along that stretch of track, thinking of all that might have gone before us.



After the walk, it was a 7km cycle ride from our hotel where our bikes were stored, back to the car. All in all, a great day out, finishing with a beer and dinner at the hotel. Moving on today - a walk planned in this area again, and then an overnight at the Old Pines in Spean Bridge before heading for home tomorrow.