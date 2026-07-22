Beinn Na h-Uamha

Approaching the top of yesterday's Corbett - No. 74. It was another hard, steep slog, but fabulous at the same time. The two ravens were waiting to welcome us, it seemed!



Over our four days and 62km, we've met only one young guy with dog, one group of foreign youths, and one middle-aged couple. We always stop and chat. The couple yesterday who we met on top of Beinn Na h-Uamha (they came up the front, we'd come up the back) were on their penultimate Corbett. Their final one will be on the island of Jura later this summer - one we've done already and a very fitting hill for a final fling. We congratulated them and wished them well - prior to heading off on our separate ways.



Once back at the car, we drove to Spean Bridge (using the wonderful Corran ferry to cross from Ardgour to Corran) and had a lovely meal and overnight stay at the Old Pines. Back home later this morning.