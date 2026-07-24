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Socks on the Line by jamibann
Photo 4649

Socks on the Line

As you might imagine, after four days on the hill, one of the first tasks after arriving home is getting the wash on! Our socks caught my eye as they were drying in the sunshine on Thursday. I'm a little annoyed though that the third sock from the right is facing the wrong way! 😂

A day of score entering at the golf club coming up, and the skies are blue. Very happy for all our visiting golfers. Saddened however by the wildfire that is burning in the Cairngorms at the moment and seems to have been re-ignited somewhat yesterday after another warm day, no rain and a change in wind direction. Everything was very smoky in our area yesterday afternoon. Much as I love the warm weather, we really need a spot of rain.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Jacqueline ace
Love it
July 24th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I like the colours and the different pegs. The first thing I noticed was the backwards sock 😂
July 24th, 2026  
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