Socks on the Line

As you might imagine, after four days on the hill, one of the first tasks after arriving home is getting the wash on! Our socks caught my eye as they were drying in the sunshine on Thursday. I'm a little annoyed though that the third sock from the right is facing the wrong way! 😂



A day of score entering at the golf club coming up, and the skies are blue. Very happy for all our visiting golfers. Saddened however by the wildfire that is burning in the Cairngorms at the moment and seems to have been re-ignited somewhat yesterday after another warm day, no rain and a change in wind direction. Everything was very smoky in our area yesterday afternoon. Much as I love the warm weather, we really need a spot of rain.