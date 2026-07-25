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Well hello there! by jamibann
Photo 4650

Well hello there!

On Saturday's walk last week we had to walk through a small herd of Highland cattle - they were all around us, so we moved cautiously by - you hear all sorts of stories about cows these days. On the way down we had to pass through them again and so once more we did so gingerly, keeping an eye on them. I wanted to take photos but didn't want to spook them or hang about any longer than necessary. After we'd passed through I looked back to see one entirely disinterested coo and one very curious one. I took a quick snap and quite liked the result!
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Babs ace
Ha ha brilliant, made me laugh out loud
July 25th, 2026  
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