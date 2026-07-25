Well hello there!

On Saturday's walk last week we had to walk through a small herd of Highland cattle - they were all around us, so we moved cautiously by - you hear all sorts of stories about cows these days. On the way down we had to pass through them again and so once more we did so gingerly, keeping an eye on them. I wanted to take photos but didn't want to spook them or hang about any longer than necessary. After we'd passed through I looked back to see one entirely disinterested coo and one very curious one. I took a quick snap and quite liked the result!