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Previous
Photo 4651
River Strontian
This was taken at the end of our walk on Monday last week, where the river Strontian enters Loch Sunart. The colours were lovely and the heron was a bonus!
We had some rain last night and it's looking wet this morning, so hopefully that will help dampen down the wildfires.
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Issi Bannerman
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@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Photo Details
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13
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3
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2
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
20th July 2026 1:38pm
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Kate A 🇦🇺
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Those reflections are beautiful
July 26th, 2026
Diana
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Lovely capture of this beautiful scene, great to have the heron and reflections.
July 26th, 2026
Carole G
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Mum says she's quite pleased to see some rain. I think the heat was starting to get to her a bit. Beautiful shot.
July 26th, 2026
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