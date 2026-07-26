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River Strontian by jamibann
Photo 4651

River Strontian

This was taken at the end of our walk on Monday last week, where the river Strontian enters Loch Sunart. The colours were lovely and the heron was a bonus!

We had some rain last night and it's looking wet this morning, so hopefully that will help dampen down the wildfires.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Those reflections are beautiful
July 26th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene, great to have the heron and reflections.
July 26th, 2026  
Carole G ace
Mum says she's quite pleased to see some rain. I think the heat was starting to get to her a bit. Beautiful shot.
July 26th, 2026  
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