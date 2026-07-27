Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4652
Loch Nan Gabhar
This is the last photo I'm going to post from our trip to Ardnamurchan last week. John enjoying a well earned dip and a cool down after we had climbed the hill in the background (Beinn na h-Uamha - Mountain of the Cave).
A golf day with friends today. :-)
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4868
photos
188
followers
120
following
1274% complete
View this month »
4645
4646
4647
4648
4649
4650
4651
4652
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
21st July 2026 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a delightful capture of this beautiful scenery, Hard to believe you climbed that mountain ;-) Have a great round of golf.
July 27th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close