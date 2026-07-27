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Loch Nan Gabhar by jamibann
Photo 4652

Loch Nan Gabhar

This is the last photo I'm going to post from our trip to Ardnamurchan last week. John enjoying a well earned dip and a cool down after we had climbed the hill in the background (Beinn na h-Uamha - Mountain of the Cave).

A golf day with friends today. :-)
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Diana ace
Such a delightful capture of this beautiful scenery, Hard to believe you climbed that mountain ;-) Have a great round of golf.
July 27th, 2026  
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