Headless chickens?!

We had a lovely round of golf with our friends yesterday afternoon. I was carrying my new compact camera (Sony RX100 VII) to make sure I got some photos - intending it for the girls, not the wildlife. However, when we encountered this little family (minus dad) on the 9th fairway, I had to get the camera out. Mum pheasant came out of the bushes and started to cross the fairway in front of us, chicks in hot pursuit! Mum must have then seen us and changed her mind and ran back towards the safety of the bushes, leaving the little ones in complete disarray behind her. However they all made it back into the undergrowth and we carried on our way.



Golf was good, with the random pairing up of the girls and boys getting team names this year - the Brown Saucers (me and Bill), the Mayo Movers (Mike and Lesley) and the Ketchup Reds (Shirley and John) - the winners. These team names were inspired by the draw we made using the packets of sauces sitting on the table at lunch! The Ketchup Reds were the winners on the day.