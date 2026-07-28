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Headless chickens?! by jamibann
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Headless chickens?!

We had a lovely round of golf with our friends yesterday afternoon. I was carrying my new compact camera (Sony RX100 VII) to make sure I got some photos - intending it for the girls, not the wildlife. However, when we encountered this little family (minus dad) on the 9th fairway, I had to get the camera out. Mum pheasant came out of the bushes and started to cross the fairway in front of us, chicks in hot pursuit! Mum must have then seen us and changed her mind and ran back towards the safety of the bushes, leaving the little ones in complete disarray behind her. However they all made it back into the undergrowth and we carried on our way.

Golf was good, with the random pairing up of the girls and boys getting team names this year - the Brown Saucers (me and Bill), the Mayo Movers (Mike and Lesley) and the Ketchup Reds (Shirley and John) - the winners. These team names were inspired by the draw we made using the packets of sauces sitting on the table at lunch! The Ketchup Reds were the winners on the day.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Babs ace
The youngsters don't seem too bothered about Mum leaving them. I had to smile at your title. During our RAF days one of our postings was to RAF Valley on Anglesey and after 3 years there David was posted to Gan in the Maldive Islands for a 9 month unaccompanied posting. I stayed in our married quarter for that time and one day when I had to go to the Families Office to report a fault with my cooker I noticed on a whiteboard that I was listed as a 'headless family'
July 28th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
@onewing Ha ha ... that story made me smile!
July 28th, 2026  
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