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Calculating the Points! by jamibann
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Calculating the Points!

My two golfing buddies checking the cards and calculating the stableford points on Monday. Lesley has a beautiful new set of Ping clubs, given to her by her mum as a gift for all the help she gives her - she's now just shy of 90 and struggling a bit on her own.

Funny thing is that looking at this photo I realise that they both wear two golfing gloves. I'd never noticed before. I only wear a left glove. Most golfers only wear one - maybe it's a new trend?!
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Diana ace
Great story telling capture, I hope you all had a good round.

Here, many wear two gloves, as one hand is always too brown compared to the other white one ;-)

Strangely, in Japan, some men who were not golfers wore one glove, hoping others would think they were rich and played golf ;-)
July 29th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely photo of your two friends! I love watching golf but have only ever played crazy golf with the kids. Was wondering why golf clubs have hats….do they play better when warm? I love the little zip jacket!!
July 29th, 2026  
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