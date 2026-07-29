Calculating the Points!

My two golfing buddies checking the cards and calculating the stableford points on Monday. Lesley has a beautiful new set of Ping clubs, given to her by her mum as a gift for all the help she gives her - she's now just shy of 90 and struggling a bit on her own.



Funny thing is that looking at this photo I realise that they both wear two golfing gloves. I'd never noticed before. I only wear a left glove. Most golfers only wear one - maybe it's a new trend?!