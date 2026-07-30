Lord of the Dance

I went to the theatre in Aberdeen on Tuesday evening with my friend who had a knee replacement just three weeks ago. She did amazingly well, sitting for so long, but also managed all the stairs at the theatre. The Show was absolutely fabulous. I'd seen River Dance in Dublin about 30 years ago, but this seemed to be a step above. The rapid movement of the feet and legs of the dancers is quite simply astounding. They must be shattered after two hours of dancing at that pace. A joy to behold - but no photography allowed inside. I get that though.