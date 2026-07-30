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Lord of the Dance by jamibann
Photo 4655

Lord of the Dance

I went to the theatre in Aberdeen on Tuesday evening with my friend who had a knee replacement just three weeks ago. She did amazingly well, sitting for so long, but also managed all the stairs at the theatre. The Show was absolutely fabulous. I'd seen River Dance in Dublin about 30 years ago, but this seemed to be a step above. The rapid movement of the feet and legs of the dancers is quite simply astounding. They must be shattered after two hours of dancing at that pace. A joy to behold - but no photography allowed inside. I get that though.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Diana ace
A lovely image brings back wonderful memories. About 30 years ago, we saw Michael Flatley and his troop of 20-30 dancers in Hannover, Germany!

I was fascinated from beginning to end! I never knew it was possible to dance like that, it was so electrifying! Obviously I went and bought the DVD that just came out, and the following one too!
July 30th, 2026  
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