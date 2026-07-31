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Kinrara Gin by jamibann
Photo 4656

Kinrara Gin

I bought this gin at least a year ago - and there is a story around it. We were following signs to a parking spot to start a walk, on the outskirts of Aviemore. When we got there, we found the parking had been replaced by a dog park and so we were a bit stuck for where to leave the car. There was a gin distillery nearby however and so we parked there. It wasn't open, so we weren't able to go in and check with the staff. We left a note on the car and hoped it wouldn't be a problem. When we got back, the distillery shop was open and so we went in to explain and apologise. Serendipity! The staff were delightful and assured us that there was no problem, and I found these beautiful bottles of gin, with all different Scottish birds (and animals) painted on the bottles. I fell in love with the Capercaillie! I just opened it a couple of weeks ago, and I left it sitting on top of the wine rack in the kitchen - it's too pretty to put away in the drinks cabinet. I think a table light will have to be made from it once the gin is finished.

Bye bye July.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Denise Wood
Love your story - and of course you had to buy it! I certainly would too if I saw a bird on it. Enjoy the gin :) fav
July 31st, 2026  
Babs ace
What a great photo and story
July 31st, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Fabulous story and such a beautiful bottle
July 31st, 2026  
Diana ace
A beautiful bottle and wonderful story. I love this still life.
July 31st, 2026  
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