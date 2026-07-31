Kinrara Gin

I bought this gin at least a year ago - and there is a story around it. We were following signs to a parking spot to start a walk, on the outskirts of Aviemore. When we got there, we found the parking had been replaced by a dog park and so we were a bit stuck for where to leave the car. There was a gin distillery nearby however and so we parked there. It wasn't open, so we weren't able to go in and check with the staff. We left a note on the car and hoped it wouldn't be a problem. When we got back, the distillery shop was open and so we went in to explain and apologise. Serendipity! The staff were delightful and assured us that there was no problem, and I found these beautiful bottles of gin, with all different Scottish birds (and animals) painted on the bottles. I fell in love with the Capercaillie! I just opened it a couple of weeks ago, and I left it sitting on top of the wine rack in the kitchen - it's too pretty to put away in the drinks cabinet. I think a table light will have to be made from it once the gin is finished.



Bye bye July.