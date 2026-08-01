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Do you know where you're going to? by jamibann
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Do you know where you're going to?

A lovely catch up with the Friday girls, yesterday morning. A 15km circular walk up Pannanich hill starting out from Ballater centre. Great fun, as you can see!

Welcome to August!
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
They look like a fun bunch
August 1st, 2026  
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