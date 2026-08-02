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Stonehaven by jamibann
Photo 4658

Stonehaven

Yesterday morning the weather was good and so we decided to go back to Stonehaven for some mackerel fishing from the rocks. To get down to the fishing spot we have to climb a fence and walk alongside a field of barley. Two weeks ago, the barley was still green, yesterday it was a field of gold - making a beautiful sight along with the orange sky. We met up with our friend Pete there - he's been ill, so is making the most of getting out and about again. It was lovely to see him.

A very successful outing - 22 line caught mackerel in the freezer now. Pete got a pretty good haul too.

Off to the hills today.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Diana ace
Such gorgeous layers and a great story! Did you fish too Issi, or just the boys ;-) Have a fab time on the hills, hope the weather is good.
August 2nd, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
@ludwigsdiana I generally don't, but I did yesterday and caught two. Once I'd done that I handed the rod over!
August 2nd, 2026  
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