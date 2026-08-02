Stonehaven

Yesterday morning the weather was good and so we decided to go back to Stonehaven for some mackerel fishing from the rocks. To get down to the fishing spot we have to climb a fence and walk alongside a field of barley. Two weeks ago, the barley was still green, yesterday it was a field of gold - making a beautiful sight along with the orange sky. We met up with our friend Pete there - he's been ill, so is making the most of getting out and about again. It was lovely to see him.



A very successful outing - 22 line caught mackerel in the freezer now. Pete got a pretty good haul too.



Off to the hills today.