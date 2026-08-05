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Previous
Photo 4661
Daisy, Daisy
A slight change of style for me today ... with all the rain yesterday, and golf cancelled, I had to resort to finding a photo or two in the garden. The daisies obliged. BoB, naturally.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Photo Details
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12
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1
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
4th August 2026 1:22pm
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Kate A 🇦🇺
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This looks fabulous on black
August 5th, 2026
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