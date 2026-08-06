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Previous
Photo 4662
A Martyr to the Cause
JB outside in the rain last night, barbecuing mackerel for our supper. Someone has to do it!
6th August 2026
6th Aug 26
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Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Photo Details
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10
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
5th August 2026 4:56pm
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Diana
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Lovely shot, he seems to be quite happy to do it.
August 6th, 2026
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