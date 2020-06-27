The Wall and the Fence

This is for Pat @happypat and anyone else who might be interested. It's a diary shot of the fence we erected on Friday. You can see the tree stumps along the wall. These trees came down last year as the previous owner had planted them far too close to the boundary wall, and they were causing the wall to twist and ultimately fall down. Some time ago, we rebuilt a section of the damaged wall on the left of the photo. Erecting the fence wasn't easy, as it is a very old wall and we had to bolt the posts to the wall by drilling into the wall. We got better as we went along, however. So much so, that hubby wants to remove the first post we put in and redo it, as it twisted slightly as we tightened it onto the wall, and is not perfectly flush with the fence. I'm a little afraid that by wanting to improve it, we just might cause a problem. However, I think he is determined, so watch this space!
We now need to do something to the grass in the area, but that will be for another day!