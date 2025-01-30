Up Helly Aa is a celebration held in Shetland to mark the end of the Yule season. Several Shetland communities stage the event, but the biggest one, in Lerwick, is held on the last Tuesday in January. It was on the telly and in the papers as usual this year and it made me think about this photo of my aunt Violet (mum's sister) being visited in hospital by the guizers, after the birth of her daughter Angela (I believe it was Angela - there's no information on the photo, unfortunately). It was taken in 1955 by E. Sinclair, Photographer, Lerwick. 70 years ago! After the procession, or rather as part of it, the guizers go round various schools, hospitals and homes as part of the event. Not much has changed over the years, and they still do this, but I notice that the 1955 guizers were clean shaven, whereas the majority are bearded these days! Also - and very recently - some women have been 'allowed' to be part of this event.
We were lucky enough to attend this spectacle in 2019 and had a wonderful time. For anyone interested who wants to know more about it ... here's the link : https://www.uphellyaa.org
Sorry about the size of the photo - it's a scan that I'm putting into my 'odds and sods' album.
I love that traditions continue…