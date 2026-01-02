Sign up
182 / 365
Surprise!
For those who requested to see the photo I alluded to on yesterday's post ... I gave the young chap a wee oak leaf to preserve his dignity!
@countrylassie
@dide
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Public
KWind
ace
Lovely leaf! LOL! Great shot!
January 3rd, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
LOL!!
January 3rd, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, great shot, love the oak leaf!
January 3rd, 2026
