Previous
183 / 365
The Madeiran Chayote
A close up of the chayote that the mystery Madeiran man was harvesting in my post of yesterday - for anyone that might be interested!
@laroque
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4670
photos
188
followers
119
following
Photo Details
Views
15
Album
Odds and Sods
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
7th January 2026 2:04pm
