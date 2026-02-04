Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
185 / 365
What a difference a day makes
Monday I was walking in the rain with the ladies. Tuesday I was in the snow with friends Shirley, Lesley and Hamish the black lab. Today it's back to sleet, but no walks planned today - a visit with dad and a meeting at the Golf Club.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4693
photos
187
followers
119
following
50% complete
View this month »
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
Latest from all albums
4474
4475
4476
4477
184
4478
185
4479
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Odds and Sods
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
3rd February 2026 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
Well it looks nicer than the rain.. but I guess a lot colder.. Says she that doesn't live in a climate with snow
February 4th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close