What a difference a day makes by jamibann
185 / 365

Monday I was walking in the rain with the ladies. Tuesday I was in the snow with friends Shirley, Lesley and Hamish the black lab. Today it's back to sleet, but no walks planned today - a visit with dad and a meeting at the Golf Club.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Photo Details

julia ace
Well it looks nicer than the rain.. but I guess a lot colder.. Says she that doesn't live in a climate with snow
February 4th, 2026  
