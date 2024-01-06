Previous
6 / 365

Untitled_HDR-4

Had a hard time today, just couldn't get it together, but it is done! Snow tomorrow so I'm excited about that.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Jamie Mathiau

@jamiemathiau
1% complete

Photo Details

