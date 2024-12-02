Previous
Next
Street photography, Tokyo by janbarrett
23 / 365

Street photography, Tokyo

We saw this guy with a pig on a pet stroller. I’ve found it very interesting, not a thing you usually see on the streets of Cardiff.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Jan Barrett

@janbarrett
My name is Jan and I live in South Wales, UK. I love photography and I try to get out as much as I can....
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact