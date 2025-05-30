Previous
Swans with babies by janbarrett
22 / 365

Swans with babies

Swans in our dock have babies now. We went to feed them today. The bady swans are adorable!
Jan Barrett

@janbarrett
My name is Jan and I live in South Wales, UK. I love photography and I try to get out as much as I can....
