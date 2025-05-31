Sign up
23 / 365
Water lily
We saw these water lilies during our walk today. They grow on the dock near the our house. They are beautiful now in summer.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
Jan Barrett
@janbarrett
My name is Jan and I live in South Wales, UK. I love photography and I try to get out as much as I can....
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S908B
Taken
31st May 2025 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
water
,
docks
,
lilies
,
cardiff
