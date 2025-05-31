Previous
Water lily by janbarrett
23 / 365

Water lily

We saw these water lilies during our walk today. They grow on the dock near the our house. They are beautiful now in summer.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Jan Barrett

@janbarrett
My name is Jan and I live in South Wales, UK. I love photography and I try to get out as much as I can....
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact