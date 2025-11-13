Sign up
Previous
26 / 365
View of London
Taken during our recent visit to London with my daughter. This is view of London from Park Plaza hotel.
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
Jan Barrett
@janbarrett
My name is Jan and I live in South Wales, UK. I love photography and I try to get out as much as I can....
london
trip
