Crosby Beach UK by janbell
Crosby Beach UK

You can see three of the 100 Antony Gormley cast iron figures spread out along three kilometres of the foreshore and one kilometres out to sea.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Jan Bell

@janbell
Corinne ace
wonderful, i saw some of the Antony Gormley in Delos ( a small island close to mykonos), it was spectacular in the greek ruins, but it is also spectacular here !
