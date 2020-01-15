Sign up
18 / 365
Crosby Beach UK
You can see three of the 100 Antony Gormley cast iron figures spread out along three kilometres of the foreshore and one kilometres out to sea.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
Jan Bell
@janbell
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
15th January 2020 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Corinne
ace
wonderful, i saw some of the Antony Gormley in Delos ( a small island close to mykonos), it was spectacular in the greek ruins, but it is also spectacular here !
January 15th, 2020
