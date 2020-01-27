Previous
Next
Water drops on a DVD by janbell
30 / 365

Water drops on a DVD

Running out of time for a photo today! Just remembered a quick fun set up that I have done before. DVD sprayed with water put under a spotlight. Love the colours
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Jan Bell

@janbell
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Iain Nibbsy
Nice effect Jan
January 27th, 2020  
Isaac
This looks brilliant!
January 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise