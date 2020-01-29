Previous
Next
Water dog. by janbell
32 / 365

Water dog.

George's reflection in our pond, photo turned upside down, like how it looks he's standing on his own reflection when it's the reflection on the edging tiles.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Jan Bell

@janbell
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise